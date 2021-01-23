Chronologic Price Reaches $0.0892 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded flat against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $105,123.60 and approximately $491.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

