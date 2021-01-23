CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,807,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,269,100. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 513,300 shares of company stock worth $345,320.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

