Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 291.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

