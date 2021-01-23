Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,006.67

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $21,006.67 and $28.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

