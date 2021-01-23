Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

