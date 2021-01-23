Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,932 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after buying an additional 239,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $126.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

