Civic Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Civic has a total market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

