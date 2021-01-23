Civitas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $70,369.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,916,772 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

