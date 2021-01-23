Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.93. Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$108.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08.

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

