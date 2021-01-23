Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,416.36

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,416.36 and traded as high as $2,669.00. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) shares last traded at $2,635.00, with a volume of 19,215 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,665.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,416.36. The company has a market capitalization of £801.04 million and a PE ratio of -69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

About Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

