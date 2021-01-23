ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $19.14. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 93,981 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades bought 6,550 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

