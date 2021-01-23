Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

