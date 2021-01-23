CloakCoin Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,583.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00024582 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,577,484 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

