Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

