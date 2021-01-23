Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.

The company has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.