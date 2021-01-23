CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.34. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,312. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

