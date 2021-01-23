Coineal Token (NEAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $616,097.00

Coineal Token (CURRENCY:NEAL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Coineal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Coineal Token has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $616,097.00 worth of Coineal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coineal Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coineal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Coineal Token Profile

Coineal Token (NEAL) is a token. Coineal Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,365,884 tokens. The official website for Coineal Token is www.coineal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upholding the motto of “Global exchange, Local presence”, Coineal is a global digital asset exchange, established by experienced blockchain investors and geeks in early 2018. While being global, Coineal puts equal emphasis on localization as on globalization and has branches in China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Russia, etc. Operating 24/7, Coineal places user satisfaction as its utmost priority, implementing a user-centered strategy in product design, operations, and marketing. “

Coineal Token Token Trading

Coineal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coineal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coineal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coineal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coineal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coineal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.