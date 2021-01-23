CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.33 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $780,170.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00647759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.39 or 0.04333644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017737 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.