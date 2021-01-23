CoinUs Trading 118% Higher This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $134,221.46 and $7.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 118% against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.