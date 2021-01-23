Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

