Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

