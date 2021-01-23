Color Platform Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.19 or 0.01334457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00541098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002427 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.