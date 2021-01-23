Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.52

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.52 and traded as high as $92.29. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 169,246 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,998 shares of company stock valued at $57,500,004 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

