Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

