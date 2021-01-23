Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

ESXB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 84,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,717. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

In other news, Director S. Waite Rawls III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $101,589 in the last 90 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

