Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.58

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $43.14. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) shares last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 112,728 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £224.96 million and a P/E ratio of 81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.58.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.