Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $6.21. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,382,073 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SID. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
