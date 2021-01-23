Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $6.21. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,382,073 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SID. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

