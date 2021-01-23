Comparing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yelp and Comjoyful International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 15 5 0 2.14 Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp currently has a consensus price target of $29.48, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Comjoyful International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Comjoyful International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.31 $40.88 million $0.52 60.87 Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Comjoyful International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats Comjoyful International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Comjoyful International Company Profile

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

