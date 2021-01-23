Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $189.25 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $960.48 million and $189.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $215.51 or 0.00674754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,878 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.