Compound Trading Down 6% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $203.18 or 0.00637692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $905.49 million and approximately $193.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,468 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.