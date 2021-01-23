Conceal Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,308.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $350,741.95 and approximately $25,308.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,342,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,541,905 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

