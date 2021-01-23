Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

