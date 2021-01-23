Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 382,562 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $331.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

