Connect Coin (XCON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $41,401.80 and $3.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connect Coin Coin Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.