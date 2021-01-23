Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

