ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $42.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

