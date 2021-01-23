Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,010.00 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,010 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,010. The company has a market cap of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85.

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

