Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $680,765.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

