ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00381139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

