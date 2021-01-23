Contrasting ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) & Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ARC Group alerts:

43.3% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ARC Group and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Group and Franchise Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.43 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Franchise Group $132.55 million 9.72 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franchise Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Group and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Franchise Group has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than ARC Group.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franchise Group beats ARC Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.