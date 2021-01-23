Contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -29.53% -3.75% -3.53% Celsion -4,315.00% -104.32% -47.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Celsion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 2 4 0 2.43 Celsion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Celsion has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 7.82 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -53.56 Celsion $500,000.00 102.53 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -1.51

Celsion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Celsion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

