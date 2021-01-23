Contrasting Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 12.92% 154.39% 12.33% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 1 2 0 2.67 CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.26 billion 2.47 $268.12 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.57 billion 2.31 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats CapitaLand on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebÃ©, Evenflo, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Cottonelle, PÃ©talo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Blumen, and Escudo brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments. Its real estate portfolio includes commercial and retail properties; business parks; shopping malls; offices; homes; industrial and logistics properties; integrated and urban developments; and lodging and residential properties, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), business trusts, and private funds. The company also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management and trust management services. In addition, it offers management support and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore. CapitaLand Limited operates as a subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd.

