Contrasting Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get IBEX alerts:

This table compares IBEX and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50%

23.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Support.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.92 $15.45 million $0.84 24.20 Support.com $63.33 million 0.65 $3.85 million N/A N/A

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Support.com.

Summary

Support.com beats IBEX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up and troubleshooting, inter-operability problem resolution, and virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system onboarding and support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.