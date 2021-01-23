Contrasting Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Yuma Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Yuma Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.36 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.70 Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Yuma Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Yuma Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Yuma Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Yuma Energy.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Yuma Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On October 19, 2020, the voluntary petition of Yuma Energy, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, 2020.

