Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $110.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.20 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $156.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $483.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $483.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $473.40 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 131.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

