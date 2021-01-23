Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $13.73. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 27,481 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,410. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

