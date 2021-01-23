Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 456,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

