Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corteva by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

