Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.11

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

