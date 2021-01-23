Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) vs. Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Critical Review

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 313.19%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

